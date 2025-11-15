Tech Selloff Deepens as Nasdaq Futures Move Lower

Tesla shares were trading 4% lower in the morning, while Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices also tumbled. All the major U.S. stock indexes were down 1% or more. Nasdaq futures drop as overseas market trends 2025 also dropped. Bitcoin was sinking further into the $-$100,000$ range.

On Thursday, the immediate relief for stock market today over the end of the government shutdown quickly morphed into renewed concerns over high valuations for tech selloff 2025 and lingering uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rate cuts. Futures indicated a sharply higher open for stocks after the remarks. Market expectations for a Fed policy easing next month are on a knife’s edge.

The chance of a Fed easing in September, as measured by the CME’s FedWatch tool, slipped to around 50%, a level not seen since May, from 67% last week. Last month, the market was putting a 95% probability on the Fed lowering US market decline next month.Meanwhile, a rising fear sent the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” surging above the 22 level.

U.S., Switzerland Agree to Curb Tariffs on ImportsTrade Also In Related News, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Thursday that Washington and Bern have reached an agreement in principle to reduce 39% tariffs on imports. The announcement came after the U.S. Commerce Department proposed to slash tariffs on imported steel from Europe, India, Japan and elsewhere.

Key Stock to WatchShares of StubHub (STUB) plunged about 30% after the ticket reseller “did not provide guidance for the current quarter or for fiscal 2026,” management said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock was surging 2.5% on reports that the media conglomerate is fielding takeover bids from competitors. CNBC reported Paramount Skydance (PSKY), Comcast (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX) are all reportedly preparing bids.

Applied Materials (AMAT) shares were down 7% after CEO Gary Dickerson struck a cautious tone on their earnings call, saying, “we expect wafer fab equipment spending in China to be lower in 2026.”