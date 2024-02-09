Ten injured in fire at residential building in Russia

Moscow: At least 10 people were injured in a fire that broke out on the roof of a residential building in Russia, local media reported on Friday.

According to preliminary data, there are more than 10 injured as a result of the emergency," Russia's TASS news agency cited the emergency services as saying.

The fire in the residential building on Chernyakhovskogo Street broke out after which around 400 people were evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported.

TASS said that this fire was the largest in a residential building in Moscow in the recent history of Russia.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the open fire was extinguished, and the rescuers were watering and dismantling the structures. Two helicopters of the Moscow Aviation Center dropped 50 tons of water. Some 175 people and more than 50 units of equipment continued to work on the site.

Emergency services were considering a short circuit in the wiring under the roof as the possible cause of the fire, Tass reported.