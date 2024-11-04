Live
- Mr. Itaru Otani Appointed New Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group
- PMI Reinforces its Commitment to Eradicate Illicit Tobacco Trade in India
- Actress Pranitha Subhash Grand Launches Swayam Designer Studio First Flagship Store in Khajaguda, Hyderabad
- Crystal Crop Protection Ventures into Vegetables and Flower Seeds with Acquisition of ‘I&B Seeds’
- All-New Dzire set to revolutionise the sedan segment; Pre-bookings now open
- Chhath Puja 2024: Top Wishes, Messages, and Status Updates to Share with Loved Ones
- Realme GT 7 Pro Set for India Launch on November 26: Expected Features
- Japan launches H3 rocket with defence communication satellite
- UAE’s Cutis International Now in Hyderabad
- Thaman launches an energetic song from ‘Mr Idiot’
Just In
Ten killed in Ecuadorian Amazon highway crash
Ten people died in a highway traffic accident in southeast Ecuador's Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, the national emergency service said.
Quito: Ten people died in a highway traffic accident in southeast Ecuador's Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, the national emergency service said.
The ECU 911 Integrated Security Service, Ecuador's emergency hotline, received a report of the accident at 05:22 local time early Sunday, saying a pickup truck fell into a ravine over the Paute River, in the Bella Union district of the community of Mendez, and became trapped between rocks, according to local media.
The head of the Santiago de Mendez Fire Department, John Cordero, confirmed that 10 people were killed, including several minors belonging to two families, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media.
Preliminary reports from the National Police said the truck veered off the road and overturned.
Emergency and fire department rescue teams were dispatched to the site to recover the bodies.
Traffic accidents are a leading cause of death in Ecuador, mainly due to speeding and inexperienced drivers on the road, according to authorities.