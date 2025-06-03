Tensions flare at Colorado rally after man allegedly throws Molotov cocktails, yells pro-Palestinian slogan

Chaos erupted at the peaceful downtown Boulder gathering in Colorado on Sunday after a man yelled “Free Palestine” before launching an incendiary device at attendees who were raising awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Authorities reported that the suspect had created a homemade flamethrower which wounded six individuals with some sustaining severe burns.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, aged 45 and identified as the attacker, will likely face legal charges. Law enforcement agencies have designated the FBI's investigation of pro-Israel event attack as a terrorist act.

The assault Colorado Molotov cocktail incident at Pearl Street Mall which is a favored four-block pedestrian zone located in Boulder during a period of global tension resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A man shouting the same slogan fatally shot two Israeli embassy workers in Washington just last week.

Mark Michalek, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Denver field office, stated that these attacks are happening too frequently throughout the country. He explained how violent actors create ongoing threats to communities throughout the nation.

The demonstration organised by 'Run For Their Lives' concluded its weekly event that demanded Hamas release the Israeli hostages.

A bystander filmed the tumultuous scene while yelling "He’s right there." A witness reported to the police that the shirtless man was launching chaos at Israel rally while holding containers in both his hands.

The 72-year-old Lynn Segal who participated in the demonstration told about a “rope of fire” appearing before her eyes and then “two big flares” appearing.

Segal described how she observed people who were on fire and felt compelled to assist them. I did not wish to become linked to the person who committed the act.

While she wore a pro-Palestine shirt to express her Free Palestine protest for Palestine she worried about others mistakenly thinking she was linked to the attacker.

The official statement confirmed Soliman carried out the attack by himself with no additional suspects being pursued. The attacker sustained injuries during the event and received medical attention at a hospital but his current health status remains undisclosed. Despite the absence of formal charges, officials reassured citizens that Soliman will face consequences.