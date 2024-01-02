Live
Thailand to permanently waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals
Thailand will permanently waive visa requirements for Chinese citizens starting March 1, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Tuesday.
Bangkok: Thailand will permanently waive visa requirements for Chinese citizens starting March 1, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting at the government house, Srettha said Thailand had previously granted a temporary visa waiver status for visitors from China, which was set to end on February 29, 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.
More than 22,000 Chinese entered the Southeast Asian nation in the first two days of the waiver, authorities said.
After negotiations with authorities in Beijing, the Thai government has now opted to adopt a permanent visa-free policy for Chinese citizens from March, he said.
He said that this measure will not only boost Thailand's tourism industry but also signify further improvement in the friendly relations between the two countries.
"Right now we're ready to open the country and to take good care of tourists in both countries mutually. This is welcoming news. This is an upgrade to the relations and a boost to the significance of Thai passports," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying .
Tourism plays a crucial role in Thailand's economy, with 28 million foreign visitor arrivals recorded in 2023, including about 4.4 million visitors from Malaysia, and 3.4 million from China -- the two largest source markets.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has set a target of 8.2 million Chinese visitors for 2024.
Meanwhile, China has also been waiving visa requirements to entice tourists.
Last November, it announced a visa-free trial for visitors from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia.
The programme, which started in December 2023, will last till the end of November this year.