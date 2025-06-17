  • Menu
Top Iranian General Ali Shadmani, Aide To Supreme Leader, Killed In Israeli Airstrike

Ali Shadmani, Iran’s wartime Chief of Staff and a close associate of Ayatollah Khamenei, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on a command center in Tehran, escalating the regional conflict.

In a significant escalation, Israel has announced that its air force conducted a targeted overnight strike in Tehran, resulting in the death of Iran’s top military strategist, General Ali Shadmani. Known for his deep ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Shadmani was reportedly at the helm of both the Iranian Armed Forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Israeli military described the operation as a response to a “sudden strategic opportunity,” striking a fully staffed command center where Shadmani was located. His death marks a major development in the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel, as tensions spiral into open confrontation.

