Trump hints at visiting ‘great man Modi's India’

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said he could travel to India next year, emphasising that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'wants' him to visit while calling him a 'great man' and a friend. "He's (PM Modi) a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there.

We'll figure that out. I'll go. I will have a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he's a great man. And I'll be going," Trump said at the Oval Office on Thursday in response to a question. When asked if he is planning to go to India next year, Trump said, "It could be, yeah." India will host leaders from Australia,

Japan, and the United States for the Quad summit in New Delhi after the 2024 summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware. However, the dates for the summit in India are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, President Trump once again claimed that India has stopped buying from Russia.

