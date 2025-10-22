Trump Marks Diwali at White House, Discusses Trade with PM Modi, Emphasizes Peace with Pakistan | Video

This past Tuesday (local time), Trump Diwali celebration White House, where he lit traditional diyas and gave warm greetings to both Indians of India as well as the Indian-American community.

In his remarks to the press during his remarks on the occasion, the US President declared, "Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India." I had a great conversation with him. We discussed the trade... It seems like he's interested in the subject."

PM Modi Trump conversation, Trump called him "a great person" and "a great friend," noting that "He's become a great friend of mine over the years."

The significance of the religious aspect in White House Diwali 2025, Trump remarked, "In only a few seconds we'll be lighting the Diya to symbolize faith in the triumph of illumination over darkness. It's the triumph of knowledge over ignorance, and the good over evil. When it comes to Diwali the people reminisce about the India US trade talks of ancient times when enemies were defeated with victory, obstacles cleared and captives being released."

He added," The gleam of the Diya honey reminds us to seek wisdom, work diligently, and always give thanks for our numerous blessings."

After his speech, Trump lit the diyas to mark the sanctioned White House Diwali festivity. The celebration was attended by many top officials which included FBI Director Kash Patel Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra along with US ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

In the last month US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives to acknowledge the significance of history and religion of Diwali that began on October 20 this year.