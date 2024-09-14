  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Trump says no more debate with Harris

Trump says no more debate with Harris
x
Highlights

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has announced that he will not participate in another presidential...

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has announced that he will not participate in another presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

In a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump on Thursday claimed that he won the debate hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, and accused Harris of refusing to accept debate invitations from Fox News, NBC News and CBS News.

In a post on social media platform X, Harris said on Thursday that "we owe it to the voters to have another debate." Harris' campaign also claimed victory in the first debate between the two. "Vice President Harris commanded the stage on every single issue that matters to the American people," according to a statement released earlier. A CNN poll of debate watchers showed that 63 per cent agreed that Harris turned in a better performance onstage in Philadelphia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick