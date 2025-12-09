Trump Signals Possible Review Of Rice Imports As US Looks To Support Farmers

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that his administration may reassess tariffs on rice imports from India, saying he had been informed that foreign producers were “dumping” cheaper rice into the American market. The remarks came during a meeting at the White House where Trump announced $12 billion in additional support for US farmers, who have been dealing with increased competition and falling crop prices.

During the discussion, Meryl Kennedy, CEO of Kennedy Rice Mills and 4 Sisters Rice, briefed Trump on declining rice prices and rising import pressure. Trump was presented with a list of countries alleged to be exporting rice into the US at unfairly low prices, including India, Thailand and China. Questioning treasury secretary Scott Bessent, Trump asked why India was permitted to continue such practices and whether the country had any tariff exemptions. When told negotiations were still underway, Trump responded that such “dumping” should not be allowed and assured that his administration would address the issue.

Trump also indicated he may consider strong tariff measures on fertiliser imported from Canada, arguing that increased duties could help expand domestic production. He noted that, if necessary, the US could impose steep tariffs to strengthen local markets.

These comments come at a time when farmers are grappling with rising input costs, inflation concerns, and ongoing uncertainties linked to global trade. Trade discussions with both India and Canada have faced setbacks in recent months. Earlier this year, the US imposed a 50% tariff on several Indian goods, citing unresolved issues in the bilateral trade relationship and energy procurement concerns. A US delegation is expected to visit India soon for further negotiations, although major progress is not expected immediately.

Trump has also previously questioned Canada's trade practices and suggested that parts of their agreements, including those outside NAFTA’s scope, may need to be revisited.