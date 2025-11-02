Trump urged to roll back H1B curbs

Washington: A group of US lawmakers has urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his recent H1B visa proclamation, warning that the new USD 100,000 fee and added restrictions could undermine America’s technological edge and strain ties with India.

In a letter sent to the US President, Representatives Jimmy Panetta, Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal, and Julie Johnson called on the President to suspend the September 19 order titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Non-immigrant Workers.” The measure introduced steep new fees and limits on H1B petitions, a move lawmakers say will damage the country’s innovation ecosystem.

“As members of a recent delegation to India, we recognise the importance of the H1B programme not just to the United States economy, national security, and competitive advantage, but also to our relationship with India,” the lawmakers wrote.

They cautioned that the policy could discourage high-skilled foreign professionals, especially from India, which accounted for 71 percent of H1B visa holders last year. “Indian nationals, who make up the largest share of H1B recipients, are central to US leadership in information technology and artificial intelligence,” the letter said. “At a time when China is investing aggressively in AI and advanced technologies, we must continue to attract the world’s best talent.”

The H1B programme, they noted, is a “cornerstone of US competitiveness” in STEM fields, driving innovation, patents, and business formation while complementing the American workforce.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta underscored that the programme’s significance extends beyond labour needs.

“The H1B visa programme is an important part of why the United States continues to lead in technological innovation, and is needed now more than ever with the recent sharp rise of artificial intelligence,” he said.

Lawmakers warned that the USD 100,000 fee would price out startups and research institutions that rely on global expertise. “The programme should be enhanced and increased, not limited to a select number of corporations that can pay exorbitant amounts of money,” Panetta added. The letter also emphasised the diplomatic implications, saying that weakening visa access could harm Washington’s relationship with New Delhi, a key partner in the Indo-Pacific.