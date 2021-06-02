Turkey imposes 14-day quarantine for arrivals from India, 7 other countries

In a bid to curb Covid-19 spread, Turkey has made mandatory 14 days of institutional quarantine for passengers from eight countries including India. According to a new travel advisory shared by Turkish Airlines on Tuesday, people from eight countries including Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa and Nepal will be quarantined for 14 days in locations determined by the governorships.

Passengers who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will also be requested to submit a negative result of the PCR test conducted a maximum of 72 hours before entering the country. Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore will be required to submit a negative result of their PCR tests conducted a maximum of 72 hours before entry.

Passengers from other countries will not need to submit a negative PCR test result and not be quarantined if they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before the entrance to Turkey and/or have had the disease and recovered within the last six months. "If passengers departing from these countries cannot submit a vaccine certificate or the documents proving that they have had the disease according to the stated rules, submission of a PCR negative test result made maximum 72 hours before the entrance to Turkey, or negative rapid antigen test result made maximum 48 hours before the entrance to Turkey will be deemed sufficient," it said.

Turkey has confirmed 7,112 new COVID-19 cases, including 602 symptomatic patients, as the total infections in the country reached 5,256,516. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 129 to 47,656, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,124,081 after 9,457 more recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.



