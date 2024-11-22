Live
Just In
Turkey neutralises five Kurdish militants in Syria
Five members of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) were 'neutralised' by Turkish forces in cross-border operations in northern Syria, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Ankara: Five members of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) were 'neutralised' by Turkish forces in cross-border operations in northern Syria, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Turkish security forces 'neutralised' the YPG members during the 'Operation Euphrates Shield' and 'Operation Olive Branch,' the ministry said in a statement, without specifying the timing of the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.
In a separate statement, the ministry said the Turkish forces have 'neutralised' a total of 1,213 Kurdish militants in Syria since January.
Turkish authorities often use the term 'neutralised' in their statements to imply the identified 'terrorists' surrendered or were killed or captured.
The Turkish army launched several operations in northern Syria since 2016 in order to create a YPG-free zone along its border with the neighbouring country.
Türkiye sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for decades.