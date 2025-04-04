Two Major Earthquakes Hit Near Reykjanestá, Iceland

Today, just before 5 p.m., two big earthquakes happened near Reykjanestá. The largest earthquake was 5.3 in size. We are still checking the size of the smaller one. Jóhanna Malen Skúladóttir, who works at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, shared this information.

Earthquakes Felt Across Iceland

People in southwest Iceland felt the earthquakes strongly. Many reports came from places like Akranes, Hveragerði, Hella, and Vík, showing how strong the shaking was.

“These earthquakes were likely caused by changes in the Earth’s crust. These changes happen because of the many earthquakes in the area,” explained Skúladóttir.

More Earthquakes Expected

The ground has been shaking since 6 a.m. today. This is because magma is moving under the Sundhnúkagígar crater area.

“There is still a magma tunnel forming. It is stretching northeast from the Sundhnúkar area,” added Skúladóttir.

Scientists are watching carefully as more earthquakes may happen.