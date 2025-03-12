Tyrese Haliburton’s Last-Second Four-Point Play Leads Indiana Pacers to Narrow Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

In a thrilling finish on Tuesday night, Tyrese Haliburton delivered a game-winning four-point play with just 3.4 seconds remaining to secure the Indiana Pacers a 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton received an inbounds pass from Andrew Nembhard on the left sideline, quickly launching a fadeaway three-pointer that swished through the net. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled him during the shot, sending Haliburton to the free-throw line. The Pacers guard calmly sunk the free throw, giving his team a one-point lead. Antetokounmpo’s last-second three-point attempt to win the game for the Bucks missed, securing the Pacers’ victory.

The win was significant for the Pacers, who now share the same record as the Bucks at 36-28, both teams sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton, who was playing in his first game after missing the past three due to injury, spoke about the play: “It’s like a football play,” he said. “It was great to see it work. The first time we ever ran it in training camp two years ago, I made the shot the same way.”

He continued, “I’ve shot that shot enough to know where I am on the court. It’s just a matter of getting it off. I jumped higher than I normally do. It just went in.”

The guard was also sporting sneakers inspired by WWE legend Triple H's D-Generation X group. After the game, the WWE star praised Haliburton for his clutch performance, joking, "Buzzer Beater. Game over. Maybe it’s the shoes?"

Haliburton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points and 12 rebounds. For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo contributed 19 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists, while Brook Lopez scored a team-high 23 points.

The Pacers’ victory was a much-needed boost, as they continue to build momentum in the Eastern Conference standings.

Other NBA Action: Cleveland Cavaliers Extend Winning Streak

In other NBA action, the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 15 games, coming back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 109-104. Darius Garland led the way with a game-high 30 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. With Donovan Mitchell sidelined due to injury, Garland stepped up in a big way to secure the win for Cleveland.

Here are Tuesday’s scores:

Washington Wizards 103-123 Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets 104-109 Cleveland Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks 114-115 Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers 120-127 New Orleans Pelicans