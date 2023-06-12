  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

UK PM Sunak: I wasn't prepared to intervene in Johnson honours list

UK PM Sunak: I wasnt prepared to intervene in Johnson honours list
x
Highlights

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said he had not been prepared to overrule recommendations made by a commission which vets nominations to...

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said he had not been prepared to overrule recommendations made by a commission which vets nominations to the House of Lords over the list of people recommended by former leader Boris Johnson.

"Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn't prepared to do," he said when asked by a reporter at an event in London if he had intervened in the honours process.

"I wasn't prepared to do that because I didn't think it was right, and if people don't like that then tough."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X