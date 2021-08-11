UK varsities admit 3,200 Indian students as Covid rules ease up

London: A record number of 3,200 students from India have been accepted onto UK universities and higher education courses through the country's centralised application system in 2021, marking an increase of 19 per cent over the previous year.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) acceptance figures, released on Tuesday, come days after India was moved off the Red List Covid-19 travel ban on to Amber.

This would have a big impact on Indian students planning to travel to Britain to take up their courses as they no longer need to quarantine in a government-managed facility for 10 days at considerable additional cost.

Instead, they can quarantine for the required 10 days at a chosen destination, which for many will be their university accommodation, or a friend or family home address.