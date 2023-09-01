UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week

Live
UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights Elizabeth Salmon will visit South Korea next week to meet Seoul officials as well as defectors from the reclusive regime, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Salmon is expected to arrive here on Monday for a nine-day stay to meet foreign, unification and justice officials, along with North Korean defectors, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
She is also scheduled to hold a press conference in Seoul on Sepember 12, Yonhap news agency reported.
The rapporteur will submit a report on North Korean human rights issues to the UN based on results from the upcoming visit.
