UNGA president calls for global action to ensure success of Pact for the Future

Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, has described the adoption of the 'Pact for the Future' as "a milestone and an extraordinary achievement, an expression of strong support to multilateralism" while calling for coordinated action for its effective implementation.

The landmark agreement, along with its annexes the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations, was adopted by member states at the beginning of the 79th session of the General Assembly in September, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As mentioned in the Pact, there is a path to a brighter future for all of humanity, including those living in poverty and vulnerable situations," Yang said in a recent interview.

"The actions contained in the Pact mark the way to strive for a world that is safe, peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous, a world in which well-being, security and dignity and a healthy planet are assured for all humanity," he said.

Yang emphasised that the ultimate success of the 'Pact for the Future' depends on its effective implementation, which will require coordinated action from member states, global development and financial institutions, the private sector, academia, and other stakeholders.

"Only through this collective commitment and collaboration can we ensure that the goals outlined in the Pact are fully realised, driving sustainable development, fostering peace and security, and advancing human rights for all," said Yang.

According to the UNGA president, these documents will guide the international community in addressing critical issues such as sustainable development, international peace and security, human rights, digital cooperation, and governance reforms in a rapidly changing world.

The Pact seeks to speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda by incorporating, amongst others, new language on critical issues, including the reform of the international financial architecture and the United Nations Security Council.

Commitment to the effective governance of technology, including Artificial Intelligence, for the benefit of all, is at the heart of the Global Digital Compact. The Declaration on Future Generations is about ensuring that present generations act with responsibility toward safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations, ultimately to better connect past, present and future. It stresses the importance of considering the long-term impacts of today's decisions on future generations.

"These outcomes provide concrete building blocks for discussions in upcoming intergovernmental processes such as the Fourth International Financing for Development Conference and the World Social Summit both happening next year," said Yang.