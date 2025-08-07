US applications for jobless benefits rise modestly, but remain in range considered healthy

Live
Washington: The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose modestly last week, a sign that employers still retaining workers despite economic uncertainty related to US trade policy.
Jobless claims for the week ending August 2 rose by 7,000 to 226,000, the Labour Department reported Thursday, slightly more than the 219,000 new applications that economists had forecast.
The report is the first government labour market data release since Friday's grim July jobs report sent financial markets spiralling downward, spurring President Donald Trump to fire the head of the agency that tallies the monthly jobs numbers.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 500 to 220,750.
The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits for the previous week of July 26 jumped by 38,000 to 1.97 million, the highest level since November of 2021.