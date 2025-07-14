Live
US building migrant detention centres
New York: US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said she is engaged in ongoing discussions with five states to establish migrant detention facilities modelled after Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’.
At a press conference, Noem said that these five states are led by Republican Governors but did not disclose their names. She also praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his collaboration with the DHS in successfully launching the ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention centre.
The 39-square-mile (100 square km) facility was constructed in just eight days on the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, located within the Florida Everglades. The first group of immigrant detainees was transferred there in early July. This centre is part of the current US administration’s intensified efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. While it has garnered praise from the administration and supporters of President Donald Trump, it has also sparked concerns among human rights advocates over troubling reports about conditions.