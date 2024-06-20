Live
- Wayanad gets its first CPI(M) Minister in OR Kelu
- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
- Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study
Just In
US: One dead as wildfires rage in New Mexico
Highlights
One person was killed in the South Fork and Salt fires in the US state of New Mexico as the blazes remained active and uncontained, officials said.The...
One person was killed in the South Fork and Salt fires in the US state of New Mexico as the blazes remained active and uncontained, officials said.
The fire broke out Monday morning on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the New Mexico Forestry Division.
About 1,400 homes and other structures were destroyed, the forestry division said in an update.
The village of Ruidoso, a town of some 7,700 west of the reservation, was ordered to evacuate due to the advancing fire.
Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said that the single death is the only reported as of Tuesday.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency for Lincoln and Otero counties and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS