US plane with five-member crew crashes

An American military refuelling plane taking part in the operation against Iran crashed in Iraq and rescue efforts were underway, US Central Command said Thursday. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

A US official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the developing situation, said the KC-135 aircraft that crashed had at least five crew members aboard. The crash was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the military said in a statement, which described the plane as "a loss."

The US military says a KC-135 refuelling aircraft supporting operations against Iran crashed in western Iraq and rescue operations are underway. The US Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in "friendly airspace," and that the other plane landed safely.