Live
- Using Nifty Screener to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks
- IRL Round 1: Lancaster, Pariat win as Ruhaan Alva captures double podium on a thrilling day
- UTT 2024: Sathiyan stuns World No.20 Aruna but U Mumba overcome Dabang Delhi 9-6
- Second round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable on Monday
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- Uzbekistan hosts 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' to boost industry, tourism
- Cabinet approves BioE3 Policy to boost green economy, create more jobs
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- PM Modi to interact with 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in Jalgaon on Sunday
- Hamas delegation to arrive in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Just In
Uzbekistan hosts 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' to boost industry, tourism
Uzbekistan hosted the 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' in the Parkent district of Tashkent region from Friday to Saturday to raise industry awareness and boost tourism.
Tashkent: Uzbekistan hosted the 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' in the Parkent district of Tashkent region from Friday to Saturday to raise industry awareness and boost tourism.
The event, organised jointly by the country's Tourism Committee and the government of the Tashkent region, aims to increase the flow of tourists, exchange experience in viticulture and winemaking, bring ecotourism products to the world market and attract foreign investment to the republic, Xinhua news agency reported.
The festival included agricultural fairs, exhibitions of international wine industry brands, and international conferences on viticulture.
Scientific and practical seminars with the participation of leading experts, competitions, handicraft exhibitions, and other cultural events were also organised during the festival.
Askar Ismailov, an employee with the Tashkent regional government, said participants from more than 30 countries attended the festival, a higher number than last year.
Representatives of farms from various regions of the country, wineries, and enterprises producing natural drinks, juices, and juice concentrates also took part in the festival.
"The main goal of the festival is to support entrepreneurs," said Rahmatullaeva Umida, an employee with the Tashkent regional department of the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Ismailov said that more than 70 per cent of the inhabitants of Parkent district are engaged in viticulture, and their primary income comes from grape cultivation and processing.
"Our aim is to attract enterprises, firms, and entrepreneurs specialising in viticulture in our district, unite them with partners from foreign countries, and increase exports to foreign countries," said Umida.