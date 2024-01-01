Vietnam attracts 36.6 bln USD in foreign investment in 2023

Hanoi : Vietnam attracted around 36.6 billion U.S. dollars in foreign investment in 2023, a rise of 32.1 percent year on year, the General Statistics Office has reported.

Among those, some 23.18 billion dollars were disbursed, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to the previous year, posting the highest level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in the recent five years, Xinhua news agency.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the major investment destinations in the Southeast Asian country in 2023 included Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai.

In 2023, foreign investors invested in 18 out of 21 economic sectors in the country, with processing-manufacturing receiving 23.5 billion dollars or 64.2 percent of the total FDI capital, up 39.9 percent year on year.



In 2023, the foreign investments to Vietnam came from 111 countries and regions, led by Singapore with over 6.9 billion dollars, accounting for 18.6 percent of the total FDI inflow.

