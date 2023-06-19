Live
- Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ begins shoot in London
- Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, says Carlos Alcaraz
- Om Birla recalls his 4-year journey as Lok Sabha Speaker
- Bangladesh launches campaign to distribute vitamin A capsules to 22mn kids
- All set for smooth conduct of annual Rath Yatra
- BJP playing politics on foodgrains for poor, says CM Siddaramaiah
- BJP leaders to meet 35 lakh families in Telangana in a single day on June 22
- Elon Musk's Twitter Now Features An Instagram-Like Feature
- Lalan Singh slams PM for not taking up Manipur issue in 'Mann Ki Baat'
- James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia
Vinay Kwatra Provided Overview Of PM Modi's Upcoming Trip To US
- Vinay Kwatra, the foreign secretary, gave an overview of the highly anticipated trip to the United States by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
- He added that PM Modi will be one of the select few leaders to address the US Congress twice.
He will travel from New York to Washington, where he will meet President Biden and receive a formal welcome at the White House on June 22. They will continue their high-level conversation there.
The same evening, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will throw a state dinner in Modi's honour. According to the MEA, the PM will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. On June 23, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken will co-host a luncheon for him.
The prime minister is expected to participate in a number of carefully curated encounters with top CEOs, experts, and other stakeholders in addition to his formal engagements.
The al-Hakimi mosque, which was refurbished and restored by the Bohra community, will be visited by the prime minister in Egypt.President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who this year served as the primary guest at the Republic Day celebrations, invited the prime minister to Egypt.