Vinay Kwatra Provided Overview Of PM Modi's Upcoming Trip To US

Vinay Kwatra, the foreign secretary, gave an overview of the highly anticipated trip to the United States by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.Kwatra stressed the importance of the trip by stating that this will be the Prime Minister's inaugural official State visit to the United States.

In a press briefing, Kwatra said, "Upon the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Modi will embark on a visit to the US from June 21st to 23rd," reported The Times Of India

He added that PM Modi will be one of the select few leaders to address the US Congress twice. He continued that the PM will start his journey on Wednesday at the UN Headquarters in New York City on June 21 in honour of the International Day of Yoga.