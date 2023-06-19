  • Menu
Vinay Kwatra Provided Overview Of PM Modi's Upcoming Trip To US

Vinay Kwatra
  • Vinay Kwatra, the foreign secretary, gave an overview of the highly anticipated trip to the United States by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
  • He added that PM Modi will be one of the select few leaders to address the US Congress twice.

Vinay Kwatra, the foreign secretary, gave an overview of the highly anticipated trip to the United States by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.Kwatra stressed the importance of the trip by stating that this will be the Prime Minister's inaugural official State visit to the United States.

In a press briefing, Kwatra said, "Upon the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Modi will embark on a visit to the US from June 21st to 23rd," reported
The Times Of India.
He added that PM Modi will be one of the select few leaders to address the US Congress twice. He continued that the PM will start his journey on Wednesday at the UN Headquarters in New York City on June 21 in honour of the International Day of Yoga.

He will travel from New York to Washington, where he will meet President Biden and receive a formal welcome at the White House on June 22. They will continue their high-level conversation there.

The same evening, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will throw a state dinner in Modi's honour. According to the MEA, the PM will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. On June 23, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken will co-host a luncheon for him.

The prime minister is expected to participate in a number of carefully curated encounters with top CEOs, experts, and other stakeholders in addition to his formal engagements.

The al-Hakimi mosque, which was refurbished and restored by the Bohra community, will be visited by the prime minister in Egypt.President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who this year served as the primary guest at the Republic Day celebrations, invited the prime minister to Egypt.

