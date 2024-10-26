Live
Just In
Von der Leyen, President Vucic discuss Serbia's EU membership, regional cooperation
Belgrade: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during her official visit to Serbia.
They discussed the country's progress toward European Union (EU) accession, regional stability, and economic cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the Serbian president's office, the two leaders reviewed projects funded by the EU's Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Friday.
Following the meeting, Vucic emphasised that Serbia's European path is crucial for its development, and the country is committed to working diligently toward that goal, hoping for positive outcomes.
Von der Leyen presented the EU's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which aims to better align the region's economies with the EU and create new opportunities for Serbian businesses while stressing the necessity of implementing reforms beforehand.