WHO Chief Expressed Concern About The Rising Death Due To The Delta Variant

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has stated that the Delta variant is sweeping the globe at breakneck speed, causing a new surge in cases and deaths.



On Monday, Tedros, speaking at a press conference, stated that last week it represented the fourth consecutive week of rising Covid-19 cases around the world, adding that after ten weeks of decreases, deaths are rising again, which is a matter of concern. He warned that the mutated variant of the virus, which is currently found in over 104 countries, is on its way to becoming the dominant Covid-19 strain in circulation worldwide.

He said that the Delta variant is currently circulating in over 104 countries, and we expect it to become the dominant Covid-19 variant circulating globally soon. He also added that the world is watching in real-time as the Covid-19 virus evolves and becomes more transmissible.

He said that his message regarding the variant in the midst of a worsening public health crisis that is endangering lives, livelihoods, and the global economy's ability to recover. It is unquestionably worse in areas where vaccinations are scarce, but the pandemic is far from over. He also emphasized that the whole world should come up and unite together to battle against the pandemic.