Wildfire rages for nearly 2 days in China's Yunnan

A wildfire has been raging for nearly two days in a village in southwest China's Yunnan Province as of Sunday, with 326 people mobilised for rescue efforts, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at 4:51 p.m. on Friday in Jiasheng Village, under the jurisdiction of Nujiang Prefecture. The local government has organised 326 rescuers, including personnel from forestry, grassland, and firefighting departments, to combat the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the fire line spanned approximately 600 meters, with an affected area of about 600 mu (40 hectares).

The government said the site is remote, with no residential areas or critical infrastructure nearby, but added that the fire is adjacent to steep cliffs and rugged terrain, complicating containment efforts.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, firefighting operations were still ongoing.

Meanwhile, earlier on January 11, a sudden wildfire broke out in Queshi sub-district of Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said.

No casualties were reported, as local forest fire prevention forces have been immediately mobilised to combat the flames.

Last year in April, a massive wildfire broke out in Pingyao County, north China's Shanxi Province.

More than 1,000 people have been mobilised to battle the wildfire, local authorities had said.

Eight firefighting aircraft were deployed, and they continuously worked to extinguish the blaze.

Eleven fire trucks and 65 firefighters were dispatched to ensure a water supply to the fire zone and to protect nearby villages.

Strong winds had made the operation particularly challenging. No injuries were reported.