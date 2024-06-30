Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister

Live
Wildfires in three locations across Turkey's western province of Izmir were taken under control and the police detained suspects in connection with the fires, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said Sunday.
The fire in the Menderes district started in a hobby garden, while the fire in the Cesme district was caused by a discarded cigarette butt, Yumakli told the reporters, reported Xinhua news agency.
Approximately 150 hectares of land in Menderes and 350 hectares in Selcuk were affected by the fire, he said.
Once the firefighting efforts are completed, the extent of the fire damage to the area will be assessed, according to the minister.
The state-run TRT broadcaster reported that the whole Camonu neighbourhood and several homes in the forest area of Menderes were evacuated due to their proximity to the flames.
Turkey is often subjected to forest fires in summer, especially in its western and southern regions.