Will deliver a govt which assures safety of Bangla citizens: Yunus

Dhaka : Muhammad Yunus on Thursday promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens and urged them to assist him in rebuilding Bangladesh, as the Nobel laureate returned to the protest-torn country from Paris to head an interim government following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus, 84, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending, was designated head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday after Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled to India following widespread protests against her regime.

Yunus was in Paris for the Olympic Games. He returned to the country via Dubai. An Emirates flight (EK-582) carrying Yunus landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10 pm local time. Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members welcomed him at the airport.