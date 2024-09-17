Live
- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
- One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: PC
- Waqf law-III: Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 heats up in State
- RSC holds quiz contest on World Ozone Day
Just In
'Will never surrender' Says Trump after failed assassination bid
Washington: Hours after another failed attempt on his life, former US president Donald Trump on Monday said he will never surrender and never stop...
Washington: Hours after another failed attempt on his life, former US president Donald Trump on Monday said he will never surrender and never stop fighting for Americans.
The Republican presidential candidate also thanked the US Secret Service and other law enforcement officials for their "outstanding" job after what the FBI said was an apparent assassination attempt while playing golf on one of his golf courses in Florida's West Palm Beach. The former president remained unharmed in the latest assassination bid about two months after another attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally. "I am Donald J Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt.
Thank God!" the Republican presidential candidate said on his campaign website. "There are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again! I will Never Surrender!" Trump said.