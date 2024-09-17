  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

'Will never surrender' Says Trump after failed assassination bid

Will never surrender Says Trump after failed assassination bid
x
Highlights

Washington: Hours after another failed attempt on his life, former US president Donald Trump on Monday said he will never surrender and never stop...

Washington: Hours after another failed attempt on his life, former US president Donald Trump on Monday said he will never surrender and never stop fighting for Americans.

The Republican presidential candidate also thanked the US Secret Service and other law enforcement officials for their "outstanding" job after what the FBI said was an apparent assassination attempt while playing golf on one of his golf courses in Florida's West Palm Beach. The former president remained unharmed in the latest assassination bid about two months after another attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally. "I am Donald J Trump. FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt.

Thank God!" the Republican presidential candidate said on his campaign website. "There are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY we will Make America Great Again! I will Never Surrender!" Trump said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick