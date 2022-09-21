Women In Iran Burn Headscarves In Anti Hijab Protest Over Mahsa Amini's Death

The death in custody of a woman detained for violating hijab laws served as the catalyst for Iran's escalating protests. These protests have been led by women. As the unrest entered its sixth night and expanded to new cities, people showed their anger and agitation as women in Sari burned their hijabs on a bonfire.

Activists claimed that security personnel in the northern Iranian cities of Urmia and Piranshahr shot and killed two male demonstrators.

According to reports, a police aide was also slain in Shiraz in the south. Since protests against the hijab rules and the morality police erupted after Mahsa Amini's death, at least six individuals are now thought to have died during the ongoing protest.

The rage of people started getting harsh after three days in a coma, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman from the northwestern city of Saqez passed away in the hospital on Friday. She was detained by morality police while in Tehran with her brother on the grounds that she had disobeyed the legislation requiring women to cover their arms and legs with loose clothing and their hair with a hijab, or headscarf. Soon after collapsing at a correctional facility, she entered the coma.