Yemen's Houthis claim launching fresh drone attack at Tel Aviv

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi group on Thursday said its forces launched an attack at dawn with multiple drones on a vital target in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv, Israel.

"The operation successfully achieved its goals as the drones arrived without being detected or shot down by the enemy," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"We will continue our operations until the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops," he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has not commented yet on the Houthi claim.

Since last November, the Houthi group has been conducting missile and drone attacks on what it said were "Israeli-linked" ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as targets in Israel, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis have escalated attacks since last week after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on a building in the southern suburb of Beirut.