Zelensky thanks PM Modi for I-Day greetings, seeks India’s role in ensuring ‘lasting peace’

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm wishes on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, and called on India to play a greater role in fostering peace and diplomacy amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Taking to social media platform X, President Zelensky wrote: “Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate India’s dedication to peace and dialogue. Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India’s contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

The Ukrainian leader also posted a letter he received from PM Modi in which the Indian Prime Minister thanked him for his kind message on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

In his letter addressed to Zelensky, PM Modi said: “I thank you for your thoughtful message and kind wishes on the occasion of Independence Day of India.”

PM Modi reciprocated the greetings, extending best wishes to the people of Ukraine on their national day, observed annually on August 24.

“I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings to you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of your Independence Day. I warmly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year, and note the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation,” PM Modi wrote.

Reaffirming India’s long-standing position on global conflicts, PM Modi emphasised New Delhi’s consistent support for peace.

“India has always stood on the side of peace. India remains committed to extending all possible support for sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” the letter stated.