Live
- Harnessing power of technology crucial to driving inclusive growth in India: Jeet Adani
- Kapil Sharma reacts on allegations of insulting Atlee
- Stock Market Crash Analysis: Top Reasons Behind Sensex's 1,064-Point Drop, Nifty50 Dips Below 24,350
- ADB to provide Rs 1,527-crore aid for Nagpur Metro Phase-II
- RS debate: Amit Shah attacks Cong over ‘blank’ Constitution, 50 pc quota pledge and more
- Nigerian Drug Peddler Arrested in Mangaluru with Cocaine Worth Rs 11.25 Lakh
- Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh Team Up for Action-Packed Drama 'Dacoit'
- Mumbai’s CSMIA records 4.77 million flyers, double-digit surge in cargo volumes in November
- Yuva Kabaddi Series: Intense Day 4 ends with back-to-back nail-biters that ended in tie
- Jharkhand's traditional musical instrument 'Mandar' may get GI tag, final hearing on Dec 20
Just In
NASA Alerts: 84-Foot Asteroid to Make Close Approach to Earth Tomorrow
Asteroid 2024 XS3, an 84-foot space rock, will safely pass Earth on Dec 18 at 2,080,000 miles. NASA assures no danger, offering a key chance for study.
Astronomers are closely observing asteroid 2024 XS3 as it makes its way past Earth on December 18. Measuring 84 feet in size, comparable to an airplane, the asteroid is expected to pass safely, despite being classified as a "near-miss." Scientists have assured that there is no risk of impact.
How Close Will It Get?
Asteroid 2024 XS3 will come within 2,080,000 miles of Earth—more than 16 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Traveling at a speed of 23,423 miles per hour, the asteroid will make its closest approach at 01:54 AM IST. While the encounter poses no danger, it presents an excellent opportunity for astronomers to study the object.
Why Tracking Asteroids Matters
Asteroids like 2024 XS3 are remnants of the solar system’s formation, dating back 4.6 billion years. Studying these space rocks provides valuable insights into Earth’s history and the origins of the solar system. Monitoring becomes crucial when their orbits intersect with Earth’s, as history reminds us of the asteroid impact that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.
NASA's Tools for Planetary Defense
NASA employs advanced technology, including radar systems and tools from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, to track and analyze near-Earth objects (NEOs). Missions such as OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 have retrieved samples from asteroids, aiding researchers in understanding these celestial bodies.
The flyby of asteroid 2024 XS3 underscores the importance of planetary vigilance. While there is no cause for concern, such events offer scientists a chance to enhance their understanding of asteroids and refine planetary defense strategies.