NASA Alerts: 84-Foot Asteroid to Make Close Approach to Earth Tomorrow

Astronomers are closely observing asteroid 2024 XS3 as it makes its way past Earth on December 18. Measuring 84 feet in size, comparable to an airplane, the asteroid is expected to pass safely, despite being classified as a "near-miss." Scientists have assured that there is no risk of impact.

How Close Will It Get?

Asteroid 2024 XS3 will come within 2,080,000 miles of Earth—more than 16 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Traveling at a speed of 23,423 miles per hour, the asteroid will make its closest approach at 01:54 AM IST. While the encounter poses no danger, it presents an excellent opportunity for astronomers to study the object.

Why Tracking Asteroids Matters

Asteroids like 2024 XS3 are remnants of the solar system’s formation, dating back 4.6 billion years. Studying these space rocks provides valuable insights into Earth’s history and the origins of the solar system. Monitoring becomes crucial when their orbits intersect with Earth’s, as history reminds us of the asteroid impact that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.

NASA's Tools for Planetary Defense

NASA employs advanced technology, including radar systems and tools from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, to track and analyze near-Earth objects (NEOs). Missions such as OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 have retrieved samples from asteroids, aiding researchers in understanding these celestial bodies.

The flyby of asteroid 2024 XS3 underscores the importance of planetary vigilance. While there is no cause for concern, such events offer scientists a chance to enhance their understanding of asteroids and refine planetary defense strategies.