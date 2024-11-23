10 held for attack on MLA Himanshu

Jajpur: Ten persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on Independent Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo in Jajpur district on Thursday, police said.The MLA was attacked allegedly by a group of BJD supporters near the bridge on Budha river under Jajpur Town police limits on Wednesday evening.

Sahoo had filed a police complaint on Wednesday night alleging that some armed miscreants, who are supporters of BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das (Bobby), attacked him.In his complaint, legislator Sahoo alleged that the attack took place when he was going to the district headquarters town for an official work.

“I was going to Jajpur town to attend an urgent official meeting at the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur circle office on Wednesday evening. When I reached Budha river bridge, my vehicle got stranded due to a road blockade by the locals. As I was waiting for clearance of the road, some unidentified miscreants armed with lethal weapons rushed to my vehicle and vandalised it. They also attacked me and my personal security officer and snatched my gold chain,” said the MLA in his complaint.

“The attackers claimed they were supporters of BJD’s former organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das who had sent them to kill him, “ he added.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation into the incident. The Superintendent of Police formed three special teams that swung into action after the attack on the Independent legislator followed by a face-off between the supporters of Sahoo and Bobby.

As tension ran high, a team of local police and Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.The police carried out searches at various locations of the district and arrested six persons allegedly involved in the attack.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the local court on Thursday and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.