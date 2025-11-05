  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

103 ancient gold coins unearthed from TN temple

103 ancient gold coins unearthed from TN temple
x
Highlights

Tiruvannamalai: Over 100 ancient gold coins were unearthed from a temple which was under renovation near the Javvadu hills here, police said on...

Tiruvannamalai: Over 100 ancient gold coins were unearthed from a temple which was under renovation near the Javvadu hills here, police said on Tuesday.

As many as 103 antique gold coins were recovered from a mud pot that was discovered while the renovation work for the sanctum sanctorum of the main deity at the Sivan temple was underway on November 3 in neighbouring Kovilur.

"Nearly 103 gold coins from a (mud) pot were discovered while the construction work was going on , " a senior police official of the Polur Police Station told PTI on Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick