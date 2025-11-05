103 ancient gold coins unearthed from TN temple

Tiruvannamalai: Over 100 ancient gold coins were unearthed from a temple which was under renovation near the Javvadu hills here, police said on Tuesday.

As many as 103 antique gold coins were recovered from a mud pot that was discovered while the renovation work for the sanctum sanctorum of the main deity at the Sivan temple was underway on November 3 in neighbouring Kovilur.

"Nearly 103 gold coins from a (mud) pot were discovered while the construction work was going on , " a senior police official of the Polur Police Station told PTI on Tuesday.