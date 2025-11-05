Live
- 18L quintals cotton yield expected from Gadwal
- Development works worth Rs 1,400 cr will be completed within 18 months: Kadiyam
- District Collector urges for seamless cotton procurement
- ‘Midday Meal’ prog launched for jr college students
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
- Cotton Millers Call For Bandh: Farmers told not to book cotton sale slots tomorrow
- Collector stresses on quality meals in Anna Canteens
103 ancient gold coins unearthed from TN temple
Highlights
Tiruvannamalai: Over 100 ancient gold coins were unearthed from a temple which was under renovation near the Javvadu hills here, police said on...
Tiruvannamalai: Over 100 ancient gold coins were unearthed from a temple which was under renovation near the Javvadu hills here, police said on Tuesday.
As many as 103 antique gold coins were recovered from a mud pot that was discovered while the renovation work for the sanctum sanctorum of the main deity at the Sivan temple was underway on November 3 in neighbouring Kovilur.
"Nearly 103 gold coins from a (mud) pot were discovered while the construction work was going on , " a senior police official of the Polur Police Station told PTI on Tuesday.
Next Story