11 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Karnataka, tally tops 576

Karnataka has reported 11 new Coronavirus positive cases from April 30th, 5 pm to May 1st, 12 noon. This 235 cured and discharged and 22 deceased along with one death due to non-COVID-19 cause.

With this, the number of positive cases reached 576 in the state. In the fresh list, three people from Mandya district with travel history to Mumbai were tested positive and are currently under observation at a designated hospital.

Apart from them, five others from Mandya have also tested positive of the virus, who got infected from the previously infected patient. The list also includes three people from Raibhag, Belagavi all got infected with P-301.









On the other side, the BBMP has made it compulsory to wear masks in public places and at workplaces with more than five employees. Spitting, urinating and littering banned completely. For each violation, first-time offenders will be fined Rs 1000 & for second/subsequent offence, fine will be Rs 2,000.





