117 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized at Kozhikode railway station

117 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized at Kozhikode railway station (Image credit: ANI)

Kozhikode (Kerala) : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday morning seized at least 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators from a train passenger in Kerala at the Kozhikode Railway Station.

The suspect, a train passenger, has been arrested in connection with the case. She was travelling in the Chennai Mangalapuram express.

The woman said that the explosives were meant for digging wells, informed security officials.

An RPF official said that the case will be handed over to the Police to probe in detail.

