12 IAS, 67 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has transferred 12 IAS and 67 HCS officers with immediate effect.

According to an order issued on Tuesday, senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health, Sudhir Rajpal has been given the additional charge of ACS, Women and Child Development.

He replaces Amneet P Kumar, who has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Fisheries Department. Ashima Brar has been posted as Commis-sioner and Secretary, Cooperative Department and Managing Director of Har-yana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. Phool Chand Meena has been posted as Com-missioner, Rohtak division while Shekhar Vidyarthi, Director General (DG), Ar-chives, has been given the additional charge of Director General, fire ser-vices.

D K Behera, DG, Development and Panchayats, has been given the charge of Transport Commissioner in addition to his present duties, the order said.

Anshaj Singh, DG, Swarna Jayanti, Haryana Institute of Fiscal Management, has been given the charge of Commissioner, Ambala division. Vinay Pratap Singh, Director, Human Resources, has been given the charge of Commis-sioner and Special Secretary, Excise and Taxation. Shaleen, Director, Tour-ism, has been posted as Managing Director of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation while Saloni Sharma has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer and Munici-pal Commissioner of Bhiwani, the order stated.

Harshit Kumar has been given the charge of Commissioner of Municipal Cor-poration Sonipat and Rahul Modi has been posted as Rewari Municipal Com-missioner. Yogesh Mehta, Naveen Kumar Ahuja, Manisha Sharma, Vivek Chaudhary and Narender Pal Malik are among the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers who have been transferred.