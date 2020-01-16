14 cars gutted in fire at an open ground in Delhi

New Delhi: In an incident, 14 cars which were kept for sale were gutted in a fire in the open ground opposite to Vivek Vihar police station on Wednesday night.

On receiving the information, two fire engines reached to spot and put off the flames and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire accident is yet to be investigated.

According to the police, the auto dealer has parked the old cars for sales and purchases in the open ground. On the incident, police have registered a case and investigating further.