150 special trains to run on Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Prayagraj Railway Division has rolled out extensive plans to run over 150 special fair trains to accommodate the large influx of devotees expected on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, officials said here on Wednesday.

In addition to running special trains, the division has also implemented colour-coded ticketing and shelter arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for passengers. Senior Public Relations Officer of the Prayagraj Railway Division, Amit Malviya said that more than 150 fair special trains will be operated on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, the majority of which will run from Prayagraj Junction.

Special trains will also be operated from other stations in the division, along with regular trains running at their scheduled times, he said. Malviya highlight-ed that operating over 150 special trains in a single day will be a landmark achievement, surpassing the 85 trains run during Mauni Amavasya in Kumbh 2019. With these plans, the Prayagraj Railway Division aims to run a train ap-proximately every four minutes on Mauni Amavasya.

With these robust arrangements, Prayagraj Railway Division is fully prepared to manage the record number of devotees arriving for the grand celebrations of Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh. During the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, a record 101 fair special trains were operated to manage the huge turnout of devotees. The upcoming Mauni Amavasya is expected to surpass this achievement, with even more records likely to be broken, he said.