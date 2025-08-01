16-year-old girl raped by youth was befriended on socialmedia

Chandigarh: A 16-year-old girl from Haryana’s Panipat was allegedly raped by a youth after befriending her on social media, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the accused befriended the girl on Instagram and came to Panipat to meet her.

“He picked her up from outside her school in a vehicle and took her to a hotel in Saharanpur, where he raped her,” SHO Chandni Bagh, Inspector Sandeep Kumar said.

The accused then dropped the girl back to Panipat, police said.

The girl narrated the incident to her family, and they approached the police, the SHO said. Further investigation is underway.