17 cr jobs created under Modi rule, claims Mandaviya

New Delhi: India created over 17 crore jobs in the decade under Narendra Modi’s leadership, a significant leap from the 3 crore reported in the preceding UPA tenure, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament on Monday.

Responding to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya cited Reserve Bank of India data to substantiate the claim. “About 10 crore employment generation is recorded in the last 10 years during the Modi government... If we work of ten years of UPA rule, then only 3 crore jobs were created.

We don't say at our own as it is the data of RBI,” he said. Mandaviya added that the Centre had facilitated jobs for 11 lakh youth in the past 16 months alone.

The minister referred to the recently launched PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), designed to generate more than 4 crore jobs over the next five years with a budgetary outlay of ₹2 lakh crore.