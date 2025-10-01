1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023

New Delhi: As many as 1,71,418 suicides were reported in the country during 2023, an increase of 0.3 per cent in comparison to 2022, with family problems and illness being the two major causes, according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,687) followed by 19,483 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 15,662 in Madhya Pradesh, 13,330 in Karnataka and 12,819 suicides in West Bengal accounting for 13.2 per cent, 11.4 per cent, 9.1 per cent, 7.8 per cent and 7.5 per cent of total suicides respectively.

These five states together accounted for 49.0 per cent of the total suicides reported in the country, the latest NCRB report said.

The remaining 51 per cent suicides were reported in the remaining 23 states and eight Union territories.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state (17 per cent share of the country's population) has reported comparatively lower percentage share of suicidal deaths, accounting for only 5.3 per cent of the total cases reported in the country.

Family problems and illness were the major causes of suicides which accounted for 31.9 per cent and 19.0 per cent of total suicides respectively during 2023.

Drug abuse/alcoholic addiction (7 per cent), marriage related issues (5.3 per cent), love affairs (4.7 per cent), bankruptcy or indebtedness (3.8 per cent), unemployment (1.8 per cent), failure in examination (1.4 per cent), death of 'dear person' (1.3 per cent), professional/career problem (1.1 per cent) and property dispute (1 per cent) were other causes of suicides.

Housewives accounted for 51.6 per cent of the total female victims (24,048 out of 46,648) and constitute nearly 14 per cent of total victims who committed suicides (24,048 out of 1,71,418) during 2023.