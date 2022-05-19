  • Menu
18-year-old woman found dead on Goa Beach

18-year-old woman found dead on Goa Beach
18-year-old woman found dead on Goa Beach (Photo/IANS)

An 18-year-old woman was found dead on Velsao beach in South Goa on Thursday afternoon and police suspect that she was allegedly murdered.

Panaji: An 18-year-old woman was found dead on Velsao beach in South Goa on Thursday afternoon and police suspect that she was allegedly murdered.

DSP Nilesh Rane told IANS that the incident came to light at around 3.30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Diya Naik.

"Stab injuries are found on the body of a deceased woman. We suspect it is a homicide. We are investigating the case further," he said.

