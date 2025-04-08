19-yr-old woman gang-raped in Varanasi for 7 days, 6 held

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Varanasi.

The incident reportedly took place over seven days after the victim went missing from her home on March 29.

According to the victim’s father, an FIR was registered at Lalpur Pandeypur police station following the complaint. The six accused, all from Hukulganj and Lallapura areas, were taken into custody the same night. The victim had left her home with a male friend on March 29, a routine she had followed in the past without any issues. However, she failed to return home, prompting her family to file a missing person report on April 4.

The victim was later found at the Pandeypur intersection, where the accused allegedly abandoned her.

Following her recovery, the victim disclosed the details of the ordeal to her father, who subsequently lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case of gang rape.

The assault reportedly took place at a hookah bar, a hotel, a lodge, and a guest house.

Chandra Kant Meena, DCP of Varuna Zone, confirmed that a case has been registered, and the six suspects are currently in custody.

“The case is under investigation,” said DCP Meena.

He further explained that on April 6, a rape complaint was received at Lalpur Pandeypur police station, adding that the incident occurred between March 29 and April 4. “Victim’s family initially reported her missing on March 29. She was recovered by the police on April 4. Neither the victim nor her family had filed a complaint of sexual assault. The rape complaint was only lodged on April 6,” he said.