197 JN 1 cases detected so far

New Delhi: A total of 197 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with Odisha joining the list of states that have detected the presence of the variant, according to INSACOG's data. Ten states and Union Territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

These states are Kerala (83), Goa (51), Gujarat (34), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (5), Tamil Nadu (4), Telangana (2), Odisha (1) and Delhi (1), according to INSACOG.

