- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
197 JN 1 cases detected so far
New Delhi: A total of 197 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with Odisha joining the list of states that have detected the presence of the variant, according to INSACOG's data. Ten states and Union Territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.
These states are Kerala (83), Goa (51), Gujarat (34), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (5), Tamil Nadu (4), Telangana (2), Odisha (1) and Delhi (1), according to INSACOG.
