2 BJP MLAs throw pulses at Odisha Speaker, suspended till end of session

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik on Thursday suspended two BJP MLAs, Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling, for allegedly throwing pulses at the Speaker’s podium. The two BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly till the end of the current session on October 4.



The BJP members were protesting against the remark of a ruling BJD MLA who urged the Opposition members to come to the House with good “mental health”.

The statement was made by Nayagarh MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo, who came down heavily on the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Jayanarayan Mishra of BJP, and Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, after the Opposition targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary and 5T secretary without taking the officer’s name.

He said there seems to be some “mental health disorder” and requested all to come to the House in a good mental health condition.